A high-pressure system will bring dry weather and nighttime frosts to Ukraine on November 16

On Monday, November 16, dry weather with no precipitation is expected across most of Ukraine; light rain is possible only in the Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s, though gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are forecast in some parts of the Carpathians.

Overnight temperatures will range from 2°C to 3°C below freezing, and in the eastern and northeastern regions, they will drop to 6°C below freezing. In the Odesa and Zakarpattia regions, temperatures are expected to reach 2–7° above zero at night. During the day, temperatures across the country will rise to 3–8° above zero, and in the far south—up to 11°.

In Kyiv, Monday will be dry with a southeasterly wind blowing at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures in the capital will range from 0–2° below zero at night and rise to 6–8° above zero during the day. According to archival data from the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, the warmest November 16 in Kyiv was in 2002 (+18°), and the coldest was in 1896 (-13.4° at night).

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Read us on