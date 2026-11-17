The story began in January 2021. At that time, the Chernivtsi City Council conducted a public procurement process and entered into a contract with an energy supplier to provide electricity for its needs. Initially, one kilowatt-hour cost 1.89 hryvnia. However, the terms of the contract were subsequently amended. The city council and the supplier entered into nine supplementary agreements. Each of these provided for a gradual increase in the price of electricity. At the same time, the volume of supply decreased.

As a result, the cost of electricity rose by more than 120% compared to the initial price. In other words, the city had to pay significantly more for electricity than stipulated in the original contract. The violations were uncovered by prosecutors from the Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office. They determined that there were no grounds for such a price increase. In particular, the energy supplier failed to provide documents that would adequately confirm a change in the market value of electricity. Thus, the supplier failed to prove that the price increase was justified.

The prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit seeking to have the supplementary agreements declared invalid and to recover from the company the funds it had received without legal grounds. In June 2026, the Commercial Court of Chernivtsi Oblast ruled in favor of the prosecutor’s office. The court declared all nine supplementary agreements concluded between the city council and the energy supplier invalid.

The company disagreed with this decision and filed an appeal. However, the Western Commercial Court of Appeals found no grounds to overturn it. The appeal was dismissed, and the lower court’s decision stood. Consequently, more than 200,000 hryvnias must be recovered from the energy supplier and paid into the Chernivtsi city budget. The court rulings confirmed that the increase in the cost of electricity under this contract lacked proper documentary justification. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.