Tanchynets' wife shared a post about a short vacation with her husband in Bukovel

Yuliana, the wife and PR director of Serhiy Tanchynets, the leader of the band “Bez Obmezhen,” spoke about the short vacation they took together in Bukovel.

The couple had only two days to relax and recharge, but, according to Yuliana, that was enough time for them.

“We had just two days to recharge, and it was absolutely wonderful. Well, now it’s back to work))”, Yuliana wrote, sharing photos from their trip.

The couple managed to go tobogganing, feed Scottish cows, relax at the spa, and enjoy each other’s company.

Yuliana wrote about this on her Instagram.

Singer Olya Polyakova shared how her family is preparing for a challenging winter.

Olya Polyakova spoke candidly about her relationship with her 15-year-old daughter.

As a reminder, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, Masha—who has been living in the U.S. since 2025—moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olya Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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