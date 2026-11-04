Utility officials explained why the power might go out several times an hour

In Ukraine, emergency power outages can be implemented and lifted several times an hour. The reason is the constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which cause the situation in the power grid to change rapidly. DTEK explained why power companies have to adjust restrictions so frequently.

Russian troops continue to attack the Ukrainian power grid. According to DTEK, the enemy launches dozens of strikes per day, causing the state of the energy infrastructure to change constantly. Under these conditions, dispatchers must continuously monitor the power grid’s operation and adjust the balance between electricity generation and consumption in real time. This is necessary to prevent accidents and avoid a complete power outage.

That is why emergency power outages do not always follow a fixed schedule. If the situation changes, dispatchers may order restrictions to be imposed or, conversely, lift them. As a result, the power sometimes goes out and comes back on several times within an hour. DTEK emphasizes that such frequent changes are due to the need to respond quickly to the state of the power grid following Russian attacks. Therefore, consumers should be aware that during emergency blackouts, the situation can change even within a short period of time.

In some regions of Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day on November 5 due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their generation capacity due to large-scale and systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

On November 4, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were reinstated in the capital and the Kyiv region. Hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect.

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