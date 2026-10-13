The EU has officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession

The European Union has officially opened the second and third negotiation clusters in Ukraine’s EU accession process. The decision was announced on October 13 during the Ukraine–EU Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg.

Ireland’s Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, made the announcement following the conclusion of the conference.

“At this fourth intergovernmental conference with Ukraine, the Council of the EU opened Cluster 2, ‘Internal Market,’ and Cluster 3, ‘Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth,’” Byrne said.

The opening of these clusters marks the next stage in negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Source: Ukrinform

More than half of European Union residents—53%—believe that Ukraine should not be admitted to the EU in the coming years. At the same time, 47% of those surveyed support the opposite position.

Ukraine expects to open the remaining negotiation clusters regarding its accession to the European Union by the end of 2026. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi discussed progress on European integration with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and stated that the government, together with parliament, is working to accelerate the necessary reforms.

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