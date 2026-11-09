The Council of the European Union has extended the mandate of the EUMAM Ukraine mission for another two years—until November 15, 2028. Nearly 300 million euros have been allocated for its operations.

The EU has also decided to open a mission office directly in Ukraine. It will coordinate efforts with the Ukrainian military command, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and international partners to adapt training programs to the needs of the Ukrainian army.

The updated mandate calls for incorporating combat experience gained on the front lines and strengthening the training of military personnel.

The EUMAM Ukraine mission was established in October 2022. Since then, more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel have undergone training as part of the mission on the territory of European Union countries.

Source: Council of the EU

On November 8, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision to extend the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for another two years—until November 15, 2026.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun the process of shifting military training to Ukraine, phasing out some of the overseas programs.

Ukrainian military personnel will travel to Germany to train one of Europe’s strongest armies on how to fight against Russia.

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