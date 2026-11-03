General Ivan Gavryliuk has been appointed head of Ukroboronprom

The decision to appoint Ivan Yuriyovych Gavryliuk was made by the company’s supervisory board following a competitive selection process and final interviews with the candidates. The search, selection, and preliminary evaluation of candidates were conducted by the Ukrainian office of the international firm Amrop Partnership.

As noted in the announcement, Gavryliuk has many years of experience in military service, management, and work in the defense sector. The company believes that his experience and understanding of the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are essential prerequisites for the development of “UkrOboronProm,” the expansion of the enterprises’ production capabilities, and the strengthening of the defense-industrial complex.

The company also emphasized that the appointment of the new head is another step in the transformation of “UkrOboronProm” into a modern, efficient, and competitive defense company.

This was reported with reference to UkrOboronProm.

As a reminder, UkrOboronProm announced a competition for the position of CEO.

Following the dismissal of Herman Smetanin, CEO of JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry,” the company’s supervisory board appointed Serhiy Boev as acting head. The personnel decision was made against the backdrop of events related to the explosions in Vyshneve.

On July 14, Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin announced that he was stepping down from his position. He did not specify the reason for his resignation.

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