The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a new State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Zoryana Stetsiuk as State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

The government adopted the corresponding decision during a meeting. Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, announced the decision.

Until May 2026, Stetsiuk served as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation. Prior to that, she headed the Directorate for Public Service Reengineering at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

At the same time, the government dismissed Ivan Turchak from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Source: Taras Melnychuk

On September 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Viktor Kitsyuk as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv. Kitsyuk had previously served on this court, but his five-year term ended in May 2014. Following that, his appointment was reviewed by the High Council of Justice and the courts for several years.

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