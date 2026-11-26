The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for providing an educational subsidy in 2027 from the special fund of the state budget in the amount of 100 million hryvnias to replenish the library collections of general secondary education institutions, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The funds will cover up to 95% of the cost of purchases, provided that at least 5% is co-financed from the local budget, and will be used to purchase fiction, popular science, reference, and other books, with the exception of textbooks and study guides.

The grant will be provided to public schools with full-time or blended learning formats, primarily those that, in the 2026–2027 school year, are implementing the “Reading as a Superpower” model program for grades 5–6 or are participating in the pilot program for specialized upper-level schools. At least 30% of the funds allocated to each library will be directed toward books from the required reading lists, while the remaining titles will be selected by the librarian from the “Books on the Market” catalog, taking into account teachers’ suggestions and students’ interests, with a minimum of five copies purchased for each title.

Source: announcement by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The Lviv region is allocating 2 million hryvnias to purchase books from the warehouses of Ukrainian publishers. The books will be transferred to libraries to support publishers and, at the same time, help save copies from potential Russian attacks.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian invaders have destroyed or damaged nearly a thousand libraries containing over 200 million books.

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