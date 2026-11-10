Kyiv Customs handed over 19 confiscated knives from global brands to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Kyiv Customs Office handed over 19 knives from well-known international manufacturers—including KA-BAR, H. Böker & Co., Beretta, Marttiini, and Cold Steel—to a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces. These bladed weapons had previously been seized due to violations of customs regulations during importation into Ukraine and were subsequently confiscated pursuant to relevant court rulings.

According to military personnel, the seized items will be used as award knives and presented to Ukrainian defenders—both men and women—as a token of gratitude for their combat achievements.

The handover took place in cooperation with the Kyiv Regional Military Administration in accordance with the provisions of the law governing the disposal of confiscated property under the legal regime of martial law.

Source: State Migration Service.

Earlier, customs officers, while inspecting international mail, discovered five icons from the late 19th to early 20th centuries that were being shipped from Kropyvnytskyi to the United States.

In the Chernivtsi region, on the border with Romania, authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle a collection of antique coins and a book from the 18th–20th centuries out of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials also shut down a smuggling channel through which coins made of precious metals were being taken out of Ukraine. An employee of the Boryspil Customs Office was involved in the scheme.

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