The mobile operator Kyivstar has put one of the rarest phone numbers in Ukraine—+380 77 777 77 77—up for auction. Bidding is scheduled to begin on December 9, and the starting price is 3.5 million hryvnias.

Bidding is scheduled to begin on December 9, 2026. The starting price for the lot is 3.5 million hryvnias. Both ordinary citizens and entrepreneurs and companies will be able to participate in the auction.

After purchasing the number, the owner will be able to activate any of Kyivstar’s current business plans or a contract plan for individual subscribers.

However, 3.5 million hryvnias is only the starting price. Given the unique combination of digits and the competitive bidding format, the final sale price could be significantly higher.

This was reported with reference to the operator’s press service.

As a reminder, Russia struck Kyivstar’s headquarters in Kyiv — The Hindu International.

Kyivstar acquired the internet service provider Shtorm in the Kirovohrad region.

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