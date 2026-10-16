Only 42% of Ukrainian schools are able to hold classes in shelters during air raid alerts

In Ukraine, only 42% of schools are able to continue the educational process during air raid alerts. In these schools, students and teachers are able to take shelter without interrupting their studies.

"82% of our students and preschoolers are currently covered by shelters, but it’s important to distinguish between shelters designed to provide protection from enemy attacks and those where learning can continue. “42% of schools can continue classes during an air raid alert, rather than just sheltering the children,” Butenko said.

He noted that last year, 6 billion hryvnias were allocated for the construction of shelters, of which 1 billion hryvnias were directed toward kindergartens for the first time. Specifically, work has begun on 131 projects; 13 projects have already been completed, and more than 40 are in the final stages.

The minister also called on communities to adapt the educational process to prolonged air raid alerts and to develop clear action plans for educational institutions.

According to him, more than 9,000 schools have power sources that allow them to operate for more than eight hours. These include generators, power plants, and solar panels.

The Ministry of Education and Science also recommends switching to distance learning in communities where school bus service has been suspended.

“Reserves are currently being used to keep school transportation running, although we are aware of cases where it has stopped. Where transportation has currently stopped, and the regional military administration is addressing the issue by using fuel reserves to ensure school buses can operate, we recommend switching to distance learning at this time,” Butenko said.

He added that in early October, nearly 70% of schools in Ukraine were operating in-person.

“This year, about 3.4 million children started school. In early October, nearly 70% of schools were operating in-person, over 19% were operating in a hybrid format, and 11% were operating remotely. Due to the intensification of attacks, schools are forced to adjust their teaching methods,” Butenko said.

He noted that the Ministry of Education and Science has developed protocols for organizing the educational process amid prolonged air raid alerts.

"Let me give an example: 75% of schools in the Kyiv region have already switched to a hybrid format with predefined scenarios. Unfortunately, only 16% have done so in Kyiv, but we are in constant dialogue... We are maintaining this dialogue, and I am confident that this will change quickly. Therefore, I urge all communities to work on developing clear protocols that are effective at this time,” the minister said.

Butenko emphasized the need to study the experience of frontline regions, which have long been organizing education amid security threats.

This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

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