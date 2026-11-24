On Tuesday, November 24, the Lviv Regional Council passed a resolution to reorganize the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, located on Konovalets Street in Lviv.

As a result of the changes, the facility will cease to exist as a separate entity and will be merged with the Clinical Center for Pediatric Medicine on Lysenko Street. The decision was supported by 51 council members.

At the same time, the future of the building at 47 Konovaltsia Street, which is a locally significant architectural landmark, remains uncertain.

With this decision, the deputies dissolved the Lviv Regional Council’s municipal nonprofit enterprise “Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation” (47 Konovalets Street) and merged it with the Lviv Regional Council’s municipal non-profit enterprise “Clinical Center for Pediatric Medicine” (Lviv, 31 Lysenko Street).

Natalia Litvinska, director of the Lviv Regional State Administration’s Department of Health, explained that the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation lacks funding and would be unable to continue operating in 2027. According to her, while the facility will need 19 million hryvnias in 2027, it will be able to receive only 8 million hryvnias from the National Health Service of Ukraine (NSZU). Additionally, she noted that the Center for Sports Medicine had been subsidized from the city and regional budgets in 2026 as well.

The department director assured that all 65 employees of the center will be placed in other regional medical facilities—the children’s hospital on Lysenko Street, the diagnostic center, and the regional hospital in Vynnyky. Following the reorganization, young athletes will be treated at the Clinical Center for Pediatric Medicine, while adult patients will be treated at medical facilities for adults.

Deputies from the “Samopomich,” “Svoboda,” and NRU factions inquired about the future use of the building at 47 Konovaltsia Street, which is a locally significant architectural landmark. Natalia Litvinska assured them that the building does not meet accessibility and inclusivity requirements, which poses a problem for its continued operation.

Viktor Kusiy, acting head of the Lviv Regional Council’s Property Management Department, reported that the building at 47 Konovaltsia Street is being transferred to the children’s hospital’s balance sheet and will remain in medical use. If it is not utilized, the Lviv Regional Council will determine its future.

“There have been no discussions regarding the fate of this building. The issue of privatization is not on the table at this time. Such a decision will not be made without the involvement of the deputies,” Viktor Kusiy assured.

Although the deputies did not receive a clear answer regarding the future use of the premises at 47 Konovaltsia Street, the majority supported the reorganization of the sports medicine facility that had been operating there.

It should be noted that the list of services provided by the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation included medical examinations of athletes and students of the Youth Sports School, functional diagnostics, treatment, rehabilitation, therapeutic exercise, massage, and physical therapy.

The building at 47 Yevhen Konovalets Street in Lviv (the Józef Franz Villa, also known as the “Palace of the Plaster Kings”) is an architectural landmark of local significance.

This was reported with reference to ZAXID.NET.

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