Mykhailo Drapatiy congratulated the soldiers of the engineering troops on their professional holiday

On November 3, Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expressed his gratitude to the servicemen of the engineering troops for their resilience, precision, and endurance. He emphasized that without their daily efforts, it would be impossible to conduct either defensive or offensive operations on the front lines.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, modern warfare has significantly changed the field of engineering, supplementing traditional trenches and minefields with anti-drone nets, remote-controlled mines, and robotic systems. At the same time, the quality of the fortifications remains the key indicator, and they hold firm thanks to the defenders’ sense of responsibility.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the front lines are held up precisely by the work of the engineering units and paid tribute to the fallen engineer soldiers who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Source: Mykhailo Drapatiy.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

Commander-in-Chief Drapatiy ordered tighter control over the power lines in Ukraine.

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