On Tuesday, November 24, a mandatory evacuation of children, along with their parents or other legal guardians, was announced in the Donetsk region from all settlements in the Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the order was signed in response to daily enemy shelling and airstrikes, and the evacuation now covers all settlements in the part of Donetsk Oblast controlled by Ukraine.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged parents not to delay their departure for the sake of their children’s safety and future. The evacuation will be carried out by specialized police and rescue teams in cooperation with local military administrations, and families will be assisted in relocating to safer regions of Ukraine.

Source: a message from Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children has been implemented in all settlements of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities due to constant Russian shelling.

In the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone. Some of the children have not yet been evacuated due to constant Russian shelling, drone attacks, and mined routes.

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