In the Stryi District, a 75-year-old local resident, whom the child’s parents had asked to help assemble furniture, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

When the adults stepped away, the man took advantage of the lack of supervision and his physical superiority. The girl later told her mother everything, and her mother called the police.

Meanwhile, the father detained the assailant until law enforcement arrived.

The man attempted to bribe the family by offering money. He was notified that he was suspected of raping a child. The court remanded him in custody without the right to bail.

Source: Lviv Regional Police and Prosecutor’s Office.

In Poltava, a 57-year-old man was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl. The court also found him guilty of sexually assaulting another minor.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi District will stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a 40-year-old man suspected of involvement in the death of an 11-year-old child. The boy was strangled and, most likely, raped.

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