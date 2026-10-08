On October 8, in the Lviv region, a diesel train traveling from Lviv to Sokal collided with an electric locomotive at the Pidzamche station. The train operator and four passengers were injured in the accident.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the diesel train’s engineer sustained a leg injury. Four other passengers are receiving medical attention. The electric locomotive’s engineers were not injured in the collision.

Relevant emergency services are currently working at the scene. The circumstances of the collision and the causes of the accident are being investigated.

This was reported by “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the cancellation of several westbound trains starting October 20.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project. The funds are planned to be used to purchase used locomotives to replenish the company’s fleet.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only restore what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.

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