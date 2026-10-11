In the Carpathian region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of her infant

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a court sentenced an 18-year-old resident of the Burshtyn community to seven years in prison for beating her seven-month-old son to death. According to the case file, the woman struck the child after the boy woke up at night and began crying, disturbing her sleep.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the tragedy occurred on the night of March 2, 2026, in the village of Zadnistrianske. The young mother was intoxicated after consuming low-alcohol energy drinks.

When the infant woke up in the middle of the night and began to cry, the woman tried to calm him down but instead struck him several times on the head with her palm.

In the morning, the boy’s grandmother and great-grandmother noticed that the child showed no signs of life and called an ambulance. Medical personnel pronounced the infant dead.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, the mother claimed that her son had allegedly choked on baby formula. She attributed the physical injuries to a fall from the bed.

However, a forensic medical examination determined that the child died as a result of a closed head injury, which was accompanied by hemorrhages in the brain and was caused by blows to the head.

The woman was arrested on the day of the crime and has been in custody ever since.

During the pretrial investigation, it was revealed that she was raising her son on her own. In court, the defendant fully admitted her guilt and expressed remorse, explaining that she had faced significant difficulties caring for the infant and was under constant psychological stress.

On October 8, 2026, the Halych District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast found the woman guilty of intentionally causing grievous bodily injury resulting in the victim’s death, under Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The verdict will become final after the deadline for filing an appeal has expired.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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