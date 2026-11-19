In the Sumy region, an employee of one of the district branches of the regional forensic medical examination bureau was caught; she is suspected of stealing personal belongings from deceased Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the investigation, the 39-year-old woman worked as a junior nurse in the morgue and had unrestricted access to the bodies of fallen soldiers, which were brought to the facility for forensic medical examinations.

When no one was looking, the employee of the state institution rummaged through the pockets of the fallen soldiers, taking money and valuables. She also removed jewelry from the bodies.

The suspect did not hesitate to take even the most trivial items. Police documented one instance in which, in addition to money, the suspect stole a pack of cigarettes from a deceased person.

The woman was caught red-handed, and investigators informed her that she is suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: National Police

As a reminder, in the Kharkiv region, a morgue employee was caught stealing from deceased soldiers.

In Zakarpattia, local residents were stealing from the graves of Ukrainian soldiers.

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