Diamond smuggling worth over $1 million, involving a customs officer, was uncovered in Transcarpathia

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officials uncovered a smuggling ring involved in the illegal import of diamonds, precious stones, and exclusive jewelry from the United Arab Emirates. According to the investigation, a current employee of the Transcarpathian Customs Office was involved in the smuggling scheme.

During the operation to dismantle the scheme, law enforcement officers seized jewelry with a total value of over $1 million.

Jewelry worth over $1 million was seized during the searches

Law enforcement officers conducted searches of a vehicle, a jewelry workshop, and a boutique. They seized precious stones and jewelry with an estimated value of over $1 million.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing into allegations of abuse of power or official position and smuggling of goods (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

After conducting expert examinations, law enforcement officials will determine the final amount of damages caused to the state and decide whether to notify the individuals involved of their status as suspects.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.



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