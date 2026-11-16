In the Zhytomyr region, the administrator of a chat room posting warnings about TCC inspections was caught

Law enforcement officers in a border area of Zhytomyr Oblast uncovered the administrator of a closed group on a messaging app who was disseminating information about the activities of TCC personnel and border guards.

“The group was sharing information about the movements and operations of TCC personnel and other components of the Defense Forces, including border patrols. They also published the locations of stationary and mobile posts in the border area of Zhytomyr Oblast,” — the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, adding that the suspect has already been charged, a crime for which he faces five to eight years in prison.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

On July 27 in Kropyvnytskyi, a court handed down a verdict to the administrator of a Telegram channel who had disseminated information about the work locations of employees at territorial recruitment and social support centers. The man was sentenced to five years in prison but was released from serving the sentence and placed on probation.

The administrator of a WhatsApp group was convicted of disseminating the locations of recruitment and social support centers in the Kharkiv region. The court sentenced him to five years in prison but replaced the actual prison term with a two-year probationary period.

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