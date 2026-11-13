The National Bank wants to withdraw one of the coins from circulation in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine intends to completely phase out 10-kopeck coins and revoke their status as legal tender.

The gradual withdrawal of small coins began more than a year ago—on October 1, 2025. At that time, the National Bank completely stopped minting them.

Despite this, the coins remain in circulation and are still used for payments in retail chains. When they end up at commercial banks, they are not returned to cash registers but are transferred to the NBU for sorting and subsequent disposal.

The regulator proposes to permanently revoke the 10-kopeck coin’s status as a legal tender effective February 1, 2027. From that date on, it will no longer be possible to use them to pay for goods, work, or services.

A clear timeline has been established for businesses: legal entities and individual entrepreneurs will have exactly two weeks—until February 16, 2027—to turn in their remaining coins.

Going forward, all cash transactions will be rounded according to uniform rules to amounts in multiples of 50 kopecks.

This was reported by the NBU.

As a reminder, as of March 2, 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine withdrew from circulation banknotes in denominations of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias issued between 2003 and 2007.

According to the regulator’s plan, 50- and 200-hryvnia banknotes issued between 2003 and 2007 are being gradually withdrawn from active circulation.