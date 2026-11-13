Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros to prepare for winter

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros in winter aid. The funds will be used to assist people affected by Russian attacks, as well as to ensure the supply of electricity, heat, and water. Separate funding will be provided for medical services, schools, daycare centers, and preparations in Ukrainian cities for the cold weather.

The additional funding will be jointly provided by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The Bundestag’s Budget Committee has already approved the allocation of 200 million euros. The German government explains that the additional aid is needed due to the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Energy facilities, water supply systems, and transportation and logistics routes are under attack.

Due to the shelling, Ukraine regularly experiences power and water outages. In addition, Russia is using long-range drones, which is spreading the danger to new areas and forcing more and more people to flee their homes.

Where Germany Will Allocate the Funds

Part of the funds will be allocated by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The funding will be used to provide Ukrainians with electricity, heat, and water. Schools, kindergartens, the agricultural sector, and civil protection services will also receive assistance. The German Foreign Ministry will be responsible for humanitarian aid. This primarily concerns people living near the front lines, internally displaced persons, and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries. In particular, aid will also be provided in Moldova.

Another priority is preparing Ukrainian cities for winter. Special attention will be given to water supply, sanitation, and the operation of medical facilities. This should help communities maintain basic services even in the event of new Russian attacks.

According to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure indicate that Moscow is not committed to serious negotiations but is attempting to use the winter cold as an additional means of pressure on Ukrainians. “This strategy will fail, as Putin continues to underestimate the resilience of Ukraine and its partners. In this critical situation, the Foreign Ministry is providing even more much-needed humanitarian aid,” Wadeful said.

He also emphasized that the support should help families facing difficult conditions to access heat and drinking water. A separate priority is to ensure people’s access to medical care. Thus, the additional 200 million euros is intended to cover several areas at once: from the repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure to humanitarian aid for those most affected by the war. This is stated in a joint press release from German government agencies, published on the German Foreign Ministry’s official website on Friday.

Germany has approved its 2027 budget. At the same time, changes to income tax, pension contributions, health insurance, and long-term care insurance will affect workers’ take-home pay.

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