A new Ramstein meeting has been scheduled for November 2026

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format is scheduled for November 17, 2026. This will be the group’s 37th meeting, during which Ukraine’s partners will discuss issues related to defense support.

“On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters,” the statement reads.

The 36th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format took place on September 9, 2026.

This was reported by the NATO press service.

The Ministry of Defense announced the date of the “Ramstein” meeting.

The 34th “Ramstein” meeting on support for Ukraine began in Berlin.

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