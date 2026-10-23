Winter Time Change in 2026: How to Help Your Body Adjust to the Changes

On the night of October 24–25, Ukraine will switch to standard time. Although Ukrainians will be able to sleep an hour longer, some people’s bodies will need time to adjust to the change in sleep patterns.

How the clock change affects health

The press office of the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the fall transition to standard time (when clocks are set back one hour) is generally easier to adjust to than the spring transition.

However, a “time change”—even by just one hour—can temporarily disrupt one’s usual sleep-wake cycle.

Experts explained that the body must adapt its circadian rhythms—the internal “biological clock” that regulates sleep, activity, appetite, mood, and other physiological processes.

It is reported that in the first few days after the time change, some people may experience:

drowsiness or, conversely, difficulty falling asleep;

fatigue and reduced productivity;

impaired concentration;

headaches;

changes in mood and appetite.

Even an “extra” hour doesn’t always mean a full extra hour of sleep—it can take several days to adjust to the new schedule.

Oksana Chaychuk, Director General of the State Institution “Ternopil Regional Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine” and the region’s Chief State Sanitary Doctor, said that “for most people, adjusting to the new time happens fairly quickly.”

“At the same time, children, older adults, and those with sleep disorders may need a little more time,” she acknowledged.

“The best way to help the body during this adjustment period,” according to the expert, is “a consistent daily routine, sufficient sleep, daylight, and physical activity.”

In general, to make the transition to standard time more comfortable, the Center for Public Health advises:

stick to a sleep schedule —try to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time each day;

don’t try to use the “extra” hour to stay up late —it’s better to maintain your usual amount of nighttime rest;

spend more time in daylight (especially in the morning) —natural light helps the body synchronize its internal “biological clock”;

stay physically active —walks and moderate exercise have a positive effect on sleep and overall well-being;

limit caffeine in the afternoon —especially if you’ve had trouble falling asleep since the time change;

Avoid alcohol before bed —it can impair the quality of your sleep;

reduce gadget use in the evening and try not to spend the last few hours before bed in front of a bright screen.

“If you feel drowsy or have trouble concentrating, be especially careful while driving and during work that requires quick reactions,” the experts emphasized.

Finally, Ukrainians were reminded that the switch to standard time is a good opportunity to pay attention to their own sleep patterns.

After all, for an adult, it’s important to:

not just to spend enough hours in bed;

but also to maintain a regular sleep schedule and create conditions for quality nighttime rest.

“On October 25, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour and give your body time to adjust to the new schedule,” the Center for Public Health concluded.

Ukraine will switch to standard time on the night of October 25.

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