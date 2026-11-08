Weather in Ukraine on November 9 and 10: Where to Expect Freezing Temperatures, Rain, and Wet Snow

On Monday, November 9, dry weather with no precipitation is forecast for Ukraine. Overnight, temperatures will range from +2° to -3°, and in some parts of the western regions, they will drop to 4–9° below freezing. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +3° to +8°.

Winds will be variable, with speeds of 3–8 m/s.

Weather in Kyiv on November 9

No precipitation is forecast for the capital on Monday either. Winds will be variable, 3–8 m/s.

The air temperature in Kyiv at night will be 0–2° above freezing, and during the day it will rise to +5°…+7°.

According to data from the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, the highest air temperature recorded in Kyiv on November 9 was in 2010—+17.8° during the day. The lowest temperature was recorded at night in 1888—15° below freezing.

What Will the Weather Be Like on November 10?

On Tuesday, November 10, dry weather will persist across most of Ukraine. At the same time, rain is expected during the day in most western regions, with wet snow in some areas.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, at 5–10 m/s.

Overnight temperatures will range from +2° to -3°. During the day, temperatures will rise to +3°…+8°, and in the far south of the country—up to +12°.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on November 10. The wind will be southeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Overnight temperatures will range from 0–2° above freezing, and daytime temperatures will range from +5° to +7°.

This information is provided by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Read us on