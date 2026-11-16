In November 2026, the average selling price of firewood at the warehouses of the state enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” was 1,380 UAH per cubic meter, including VAT but excluding delivery, while demand from the general public and the social sector has risen by nearly 60% since the beginning of the year, reaching 2.8 million cubic meters.

The price depends on the region and the type of wood: hardwood species (in particular, oak, hornbeam, and ash, which account for about 71% of sales) cost between 1,250 and 1,700 UAH, pine and alder—from 970 to 1,280 UAH, and spruce, fir, and softwoods—from 850 to 1,200 UAH per cubic meter, with the lowest prices found in forestry districts in the Carpathian region and Polissya.

It is recommended to purchase firewood in advance either directly from state forestry offices or through the official online store “DrovaYe,” since transportation and unloading costs are paid separately, and high demand increases the risk of encountering scammers on social media.

Source: data from the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.”

As a reminder, Ukrainians can receive up to 19,400 UAH for firewood: how to apply for assistance.

Ukrainians and social institutions are purchasing firewood at a significantly higher rate. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 1.1 million cubic meters of firewood have been sold in Ukraine, which is approximately twice as much as during the same period last year.

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