A popular chain of cheese stores is leaving the Ukrainian market

The “Cheese Kingdom” chain of stores, which specializes in selling cheeses from around the world, has announced that it is ceasing operations in Ukraine. The company plans to close all of its stores.

“For 13 years, we have served you and shared the finest flavors. Unfortunately, we are forced to close our stores,” reads an official statement on the chain’s website.

Over the years of full-scale war, the chain has lost about 60% of its stores.

Russian shelling in June 2025 dealt a significant blow to the business when enemy “Shahed”-type UAVs completely destroyed the company’s Kyiv office—the building was burned to the ground.

Company officials noted at the time that all servers containing databases and documents had been destroyed in the fire, leading to “certain inconveniences” in operations, as many processes had to be carried out manually.

At the time the decision to close was made, the network comprised 48 teams and more than 250 employees across various regions of the country.

This was reported by the company’s press office.

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