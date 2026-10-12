The prosecutor's office will seek a court order to have mobile shelters installed in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the city authorities to take immediate measures to install mobile shelters in public places. Specifically, this includes public transportation stops, parks, and public squares.

The prosecutor’s office is asking the court to rule that the inaction of the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Council regarding the installation of such protective structures is unlawful.

The lawsuit also demands that local authorities be required to take steps to install mobile shelters.

Despite the prolonged period of full-scale war, Kyiv’s public spaces still completely lack rapidly deployable ground-based mobile shelters, the prosecutor’s office emphasizes.

Current legislation imposes on local self-government bodies and local executive authorities the obligation to create and maintain civil defense shelters in proper condition, as well as to provide the population with shelters in the relevant territories.

Specifically, these requirements are set forth in Articles 17, 19, and 32 of the Civil Protection Code of Ukraine, as well as in Articles 27, 36-1, and 38 of the Law of Ukraine “On Local Self-Government in Ukraine.”

The prosecutor’s office notes that the insufficient number of available civil defense facilities requires an urgent response from the capital’s authorities.

According to the prosecutor’s office, during Russian shelling of Kyiv, a significant portion of the tragic incidents and fatalities occur on the streets. This is because citizens do not always have time to reach underground metro stations or stationary shelters.

The complaint emphasizes that the current level of civil defense resources provided to the population is insufficient. For this reason, the prosecutor’s office is demanding that the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Council take measures to set up mobile shelters in areas where large numbers of people gather.

The court has already opened proceedings in the case.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, the installation of modular shelters to protect passengers and staff has begun at passenger stations in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, Klitschko complained that it is impossible to officially use mobile shelters in the capital because no state building codes (DBN) have been developed for them.

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia, there are plans to install special modular shelters in the courtyards of high-rise buildings.

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