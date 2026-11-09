The Rada approved a bill to establish the Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis draft law No. 13255 on the creation of a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine—the Space Forces. 252 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision.

The document defines the organizational, legal, and military-technical foundations for countering threats from space, which includes the development of national space technologies, the establishment of an early warning system for enemy missile launches, the development of countermeasures, and the creation of secure satellite communications for the security and defense sector.

The explanatory note emphasizes the existence of domestic scientific and engineering capabilities for building our own satellites and launch vehicles, as well as cooperation in the space sector with Luxembourg, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, and the use of data from NGA, SAG-U, and Maxar.

Source: Bill No. 13255.

A bill “On the Management of the Housing Stock” has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which aims to introduce uniform rules for managing apartment buildings and define responsibility for their condition.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law that will allow 10th- and 11th-grade students to complete their studies at their current schools, even if the school has changed its status or been reorganized.

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