Sybiga explained the prolonged absence of Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the appointment of a new head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the United States remains an open question, as several strong candidates have declined the position, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is still considering potential candidates.

The foreign minister emphasized that the U.S. elections do not affect the appointment process, as the decisive criteria are the candidate’s personal stature and professional qualities.

At the same time, Sibiga assured that the absence of an ambassador does not hinder diplomatic activities, as the mission is operating as usual under the leadership of the chargé d’affaires. In addition, the head of the Foreign Ministry announced plans to strengthen the staffing of consulates general abroad and finalize the appointments of heads of these missions, including the Consul General of Ukraine in New York.

Source: Sibiga’s interview on the “Ambassadors” program broadcast on Ukrainian Radio.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that Yulia Svyrydenko, Dmytro Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa were being considered for the position of Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. According to the head of state, Palisa could have been a good ambassador, but he declined the offer and asked to be reassigned to a military brigade.

Olga Stefanishyna stated that she left her post as Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. not only because of the NABU case. The former ambassador and former deputy prime minister explained the reasons behind her decision to leave her diplomatic post.

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