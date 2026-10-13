European countries need to prepare in advance for a possible war with Russia, strengthen their armies, equip them with modern weapons, and prepare their economies and populations.

When asked what advice he would give to Europeans who fear that Russian aggression might spread to their countries, Syrsky urged them not to count on the war being avoided.

“Prepare well in advance in all areas: prepare the economy, prepare your armies, equip them with modern weapons, and prepare the population for the difficult trials that will begin if war breaks out,” said the commander-in-chief.

Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that European nations must be prepared for potential challenges in the full sense of the word.

When asked whether Russia could attack European countries that are members of NATO, Syrskyi replied that Moscow is capable of such a move.

According to him, Russia would likely have launched an attack sooner had it not been for the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Syrskyi urged European nations not to rely on the assumption that Russia would not dare to launch a new aggression, but rather to strengthen their defense capabilities in advance and prepare for a possible escalation.

This was emphasized by former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with the BBC.

As a reminder, an acute shortage of weapons and robotic systems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces sparked a public conflict between the senior military command and led to personnel changes at the Ministry of Defense.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that he had disagreements with former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov regarding military funding and weapons procurement. According to him, some of the procurements did not meet the military’s needs as defined by the General Staff.

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