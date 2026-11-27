On November 23, the Croatian High Criminal Court overturned the decision to extradite Ukrainian national Volodymyr Zhuravlev, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, to Germany.

The case was remanded for reconsideration after the defense’s appeal was granted.

The court ruled that the previous decision by the Pula City Court on September 18 was premature and ordered the German side to provide additional clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding the two European arrest warrants, the legal classification of the case, and the scope of the criminal prosecution.

The appellate court also emphasized the need to respect Zhuravlev’s rights, ensure legal certainty, and guarantee the fairness of the proceedings regarding his possible transfer to Germany.

Thus, the issue of the Ukrainian’s extradition remains open—there is currently no final decision regarding his transfer to German law enforcement authorities.

Source: Katerynchuk, Moor & Partners.

On Thursday, September 24, the defense is expected to receive the official ruling from the court in the Croatian city of Pula regarding the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zhuravlev to Germany in the case of the “Nord Stream” pipeline sabotage. In light of the court’s decision, Zhuravlev intends to go on an indefinite hunger strike.

A guilty verdict against the Ukrainian in the Nord Stream case would be a disgrace to justice.

Zelenskyy has commented on the Nord Stream bombing case for the first time.

No evidence has been found to prove Ukraine’s involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage.

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