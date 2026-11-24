On Tuesday, November 24, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv, during a preliminary hearing, extended by 60 days the pretrial detention without the right to bail for Iryna Savetina, who is accused of committing a terrorist attack in February 2026.

At the request of prosecutor Oleg Telefan, a panel of judges presided over by Lyudmyla Myronenko rejected the defense’s request for house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor, despite statements by attorney Andriy Yatsyshyn and the defendant herself that there was no risk of her fleeing abroad.

The case concerns a terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old police officer Viktoria Spilka and National Guard soldier Yosyp Pavlynskyi, and left more than 20 people injured. According to the investigation, the detained 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region acted on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services, and an 18-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who had previously been notified of the charges against her, is also implicated in the case.

Source: “Suspilne.”

On the night of February 22, 2026, two explosions occurred in downtown Lviv near the “Magnus” shopping center, which Mayor Andriy Sadovyi officially called a terrorist attack.

As a reminder, the SBU investigated the explosions in Lviv as a terrorist attack with serious consequences.

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