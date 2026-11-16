Emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Kharkiv due to shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of Ukraine’s power grid, JSC “Kharkivoblenergo” has implemented special emergency power outage schedules in Kharkiv.

“We ask residents not to tie up the ‘1562’ dispatch service line with these issues unless absolutely necessary, so that citizens can report utility-related problems and ensure a quick and prompt response from utility services,” — stated the Kharkiv City Council, adding that power companies and relevant services are taking all necessary measures to restore power as quickly as possible.

Source: Kharkiv City Council.

Russian troops attacked a power facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity. Emergency power outages have been implemented in both regions. Power companies are preparing to begin repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

On Friday, November 13, Ukraine implemented scheduled power outages. The restrictions are in effect in most regions of the country. At the same time, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain areas of the Kyiv region, as well as in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions, during which hourly schedules do not apply.

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