In Kyiv, a woman killed her mother by striking her on the head with a glass cup

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a 38-year-old woman was charged with a crime following the death of her 57-year-old mother, whom she struck on the head with a glass cup during a family argument. The victim remained unconscious for over a week, but doctors were unable to save her life.

Law enforcement received a report from a medical facility regarding the hospitalization of a 57-year-old woman with a head injury. An investigative team and officers from the domestic violence unit of the district police department arrived at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident.

According to the investigation, during a family dinner accompanied by alcohol consumption, another argument broke out between the women. In the heat of the conflict, the daughter grabbed a glass cup and struck her mother on the head with it.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a closed head injury. She remained unconscious for over a week. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman died.

Police detained the 38-year-old suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

According to the results of a breathalyzer test using a “Dräger” device, the woman was intoxicated at the time of the incident: her blood alcohol level was 4.42 per mille.

Investigators from the Dnipro Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the detainee that she was suspected of violating Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For the duration of the pretrial investigation, the court ordered the suspect to be held in custody as a preventive measure.

The circumstances of the incident and the suspect’s liability are being determined as part of the criminal proceedings.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a court sentenced an 18-year-old resident of the Burshtyn community to seven years in prison for beating her seven-month-old son to death. According to the case file, the woman struck the child after the boy woke up at night and cried, disturbing her sleep.

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