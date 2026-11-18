At the Kropyvnytskyi pretrial detention center, 29 individuals expressed a desire to sign contracts and serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This issue was discussed at a special meeting attended by representatives of the prosecutor’s office, the correctional system, and the regional Military Enlistment and Recruitment Center.

The meeting was chaired by Isa Tanriverdiev, deputy head of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office. The meeting participants focused on the procedure for further action, specifically on forwarding the requests of convicts and suspects to prosecutors, organizing medical examinations by the military medical commission, and thoroughly verifying the existence of legal grounds for filing a petition with the court.

If all legal grounds are confirmed, the prosecutor has the right to file a corresponding motion with the court to revoke the preventive measure in order to allow for military service. The final decision on this matter is made by an investigating judge or a court.

Source: Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Former inmates who have decided to join a Marine brigade are undergoing training. The Defense Forces have demonstrated how the training takes place.

The law allows female prisoners to join the Armed Forces, but no such cases have been recorded so far. Furthermore, there is currently no demand in the Ukrainian army for the mobilization of women, according to Ukrainian Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska.

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