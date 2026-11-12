A man who strangled an acquaintance with a shoelace will stand trial in Lviv

Prosecutors have filed an indictment with the court against a 50-year-old Lviv resident accused of the intentional murder of his 46-year-old neighbor.

According to the investigation, in mid-August, the man and the woman were drinking alcohol in a park area near the SKA Stadium.

During the gathering, an argument broke out between them. The man then pulled a shoelace from his sneaker, wrapped it around the woman’s neck, and strangled her.

Shortly after the incident, he called the police himself. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect, who is currently in custody.

He is charged with intentional homicide. If found guilty, the man faces criminal charges.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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