On Friday, November 13, temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +19°

On Wednesday, November 11, the weather in Ukraine will change. An atmospheric front will bring rain and wet snow, and temperatures in most regions will drop to +2…+7 degrees. However, by Friday, November 13, it will become significantly warmer—in the south, temperatures will rise to +19 degrees.

According to the forecast, the atmospheric front associated with the cyclone will cross Ukraine gradually. Therefore, precipitation will begin at different times in different regions. Rain and wet snow are expected as early as tonight. The inclement weather will first reach the western regions and then spread to the rest of the country throughout the day. At the same time, precipitation in the west and north will gradually subside as early as Wednesday afternoon.

On November 11, temperatures in most regions will range from +2 to +7 degrees. It will be significantly warmer in the south, where forecasters predict temperatures of +10 to +14 degrees. Wednesday will also be windy in Kyiv. Rain mixed with wet snow is expected in the capital overnight and in the morning, but precipitation should stop by afternoon. Air temperatures will hover around +5 degrees.

However, the cold spell will be short-lived. According to Natalka Didenko, a noticeable warming will arrive in Ukraine as early as Friday, November 13. In most regions, temperatures will rise to +10…+15 degrees. It will be warmest in the south of the country—there, temperatures will reach +14…+19 degrees. It will remain cooler in the western regions: the meteorologist forecasts temperatures ranging from +8 to +10 degrees. “However, this will last only one day for now. Although overall, the week will also be quite warm,” Didenko noted.

So, after the rain and wet snow, Ukrainians can expect a brief return of nearly spring-like warmth. However, according to the preliminary forecast, this weather won’t last long. Meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported this on her Facebook page.

On Monday, November 9, dry weather with no precipitation is forecast for Ukraine. Overnight, temperatures will range from +2° to -3°, and in some parts of the western regions, they will drop to 4–9° below freezing. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +3° to +8°.

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