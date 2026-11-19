On November 19, 2026, the “Air Alert” app team announced a new method of identity verification for viewing information about aerial targets. Users can now verify their identity not only through “Diya.Signature” but also via email and the “Diya.Antibot” service. This does not require an electronic signature.

The “Air Alert” app has expanded its authentication methods for users who want to view information about the movement of aerial targets. Previously, this required identity verification via “Diya.Signature.” Now, another option is available—verification using the “Diya.Antibot” service.

The app’s press service announced the update on its Telegram channel on November 19. The new method is intended to simplify identity verification for those who want to use the air target map but are unwilling or unable to provide an electronic signature.

What Is “Diya.Antibot” and How Does It Work?

“Diya.Antibot” is a tool that checks whether the “Diya” app is installed on the user’s device. It also helps distinguish real people from automated programs that might send requests to the service. The main difference with this new method is that there is no need to use “Diya.Signature.” The user verifies their identity through “Diya,” but does not need to create an electronic signature or sign any documents.

To log in, users must use a Google or Apple account. After that, the system will automatically redirect the user to the “Diya” app, where the verification will take place. If the verification is successful, the user will return to “Air Raid Alert” and gain access to information about aerial targets.

How to Authorize via “Diya.Antibot”

To use this new method, follow these steps:

Open the “Air Alert” app and go to the map. Tap the checkmark icon at the top of the screen. From the login options, select Sign in with email. Sign in using your Google or Apple account. Confirm your authorization in the “Diya” app. The system will automatically open the appropriate service for verification. After successful confirmation, the user will return to “Air Alert” and will be able to view information about aerial targets.

Additional explanations regarding the service’s operation can be found on the official “Diya” website. It’s important to note that the new method does not replace the previous one: users can still verify their identity via “Diya.Signature.”

Why Authorization Is Required to View Air Targets

Mandatory identity verification for accessing information on the movement of aerial targets was introduced at the request of the Ukrainian Air Force. This involves sensitive data that should not be accessible to everyone without restrictions.

This rule is intended to reduce the risk that information about the air situation will be used by unauthorized individuals or automated systems. In particular, this refers to data that may be of interest to the Russian military. The app’s development team emphasizes that only verified users should be granted access to this information. Therefore, authorization remains mandatory regardless of the chosen login method.

At the same time, it is important to remember that the map of aerial targets is supplementary information and does not replace official air raid alerts. In the event of a threat, you should rely on warning signals and take cover promptly.

Following the cyberattack on November 1, the developers fully restored the app’s functionality and strengthened its security. You can now track the movement of aerial targets on the map only after logging in via “Diyu.”

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