In Sheptytsky, they were the first in Ukraine to begin setting up a New Year's tree

On November 2, work began in the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv Oblast, to erect the main New Year’s tree on Vicheva Square. Sheptytskyi thus became the first city in Ukraine to begin preparations for this season’s Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

This is the first citywide Christmas tree in Sheptytskyi since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The decision to install it was made based on the results of a community survey, in which nearly 90% of residents supported the return of this city tradition. Approximately 100,000 UAH was allocated from the reserve fund for the installation work. The ceremonial lighting of the festive tree is scheduled for St. Nicholas Day, December 6.

Source: Glavkom.

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