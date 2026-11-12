Ukrainian manufacturers have tested drones to replace the Mavic

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Brave1 cluster tested reconnaissance drones from nine Ukrainian manufacturers. They evaluated the drones’ resistance to electronic warfare, video transmission quality, data transmission, and flight duration.

Manufacturers whose drones have been confirmed as combat-ready are now moving forward with signing contracts with the Ministry of Defense to supply equipment to the military.

The Ukrainian military needs an alternative to the Mavic due to the expansion of the conflict zone and the active use of electronic warfare systems.

Key requirements for the new drones include resistance to electronic warfare, the ability to operate without GPS, a control range, and a flight endurance of at least 60 minutes.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has certified the TAF Kolibri-i10 high-speed interceptor drone from the Ukrainian company TAF Industries. The drone is designed to destroy Russian reconnaissance and strike drones, including the “Molniya,” “Orlan,” and Zala.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had standardized and authorized the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the new “General Chereshnya” FPV unmanned aerial system.