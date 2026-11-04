Ukrenergo has implemented up to four rounds of power outages across Ukraine for November 5

In some regions of Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day on November 5 due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

According to the National Electricity System Operator “Ukrenergo,” from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers, ranging from 2 to 4 rounds. The power system operator urged citizens to monitor official websites of regional power distribution companies for possible changes and updated schedules.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their generation capacity due to large-scale and systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

On November 4, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were reinstated in the capital and the Kyiv region. Hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect.

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