In Ivano-Frankivsk, rescue workers freed an owl that had become stuck in the chimney of a residential building and was unable to get out on its own. The homeowners had been hearing strange noises coming from the chimney for nearly two days, after which they decided to call the State Emergency Service for help.

After being rescued, the bird immediately spread its wings and flew away.

The State Emergency Service reminds the public: Before the start of the heating season, check and clean your chimneys. This will help prevent fires and allow you to notice in time if an animal or bird has gotten inside.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

A new “Sova” armored vehicle has been approved for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A rare bearded owl was spotted near Chernobyl.

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