Rain is expected in Ukraine on November 17, with temperatures ranging from 5° below freezing to 13° above freezing

On Tuesday, November 17, the forecast for Ukraine calls for cloudy skies with some sunny intervals and rain, with temperatures ranging from 5° below zero at night in the east and the Carpathians to 13° above zero during the day in the southwest and in Crimea.

“Rain is expected at night on the Right Bank and during the day across Ukraine. The wind will be southeasterly, in the western regions southwesterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the Carpathians,” the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported. According to forecasters, temperatures will generally range from 2 to 7°C both at night and during the day (at night in the Sumy and Poltava regions, in the east, and in the highlands of the Carpathians—down to 0–5° below freezing), while in Kyiv and the surrounding region, rain is expected throughout the day with temperatures of 5–7° above zero in the capital and 2–7° above zero in the Kyiv region.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

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