It will be warm in Ukraine this week, with rain in some regions

Warm weather with high humidity and slight fluctuations in atmospheric pressure is expected in Ukraine during the week of October 26–November 1. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country, while it will be coolest in the Carpathian region and in some parts of the north.

“On the night of October 27, the weather in the western regions will also be influenced by an atmospheric front moving in from the west. The weather will remain warm for this time of year, with high humidity and slight fluctuations in pressure.

Therefore, tomorrow in western and southwestern Ukraine, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday in the southern part of the country, we will see rain, while the rest of the territory will experience no significant precipitation,” said Oksana Sklyar, a meteorologist at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. According to her, from October 27–29, nighttime temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will reach 10–15 degrees (up to 18 degrees in the south). On Friday, daytime temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 8–13 degrees. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly at 5–10 m/s, though gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible in the east and southeast.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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