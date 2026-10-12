Video: In Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades at police officers and opened fire

In Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades at law enforcement officers and opened fire with an automatic weapon.

The incident occurred during an interaction with police officers.

A special operation codenamed “Grim” was launched to apprehend the attacker. The necessary units have been deployed, and urgent measures are underway.

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Source: National Police of Ukraine

Earlier in Kharkiv, a military personnel member at the TCC pushed a woman during a conflict.

The TCC denied the children of the deceased a payment of 15 million hryvnias due to their residential registration.

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