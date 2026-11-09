Video: Zelenskyy Presented State Awards to Ukrainian Paratroopers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to military personnel and presented battle flags and ribbons bearing the units’ honorary designations to units of the Airborne Assault Forces.

The head of state emphasized the heroism of the Airborne Assault Forces’ soldiers in battles since 2014, particularly during the defense of airports and raid operations, as well as during the full-scale invasion—in the defense of Kyiv and Mykolaiv, the Kharkiv offensive, the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region, and the Kursk operation of 2024. In addition, Airborne Forces units carried out a successful offensive this year in the Oleksandrivka sector, returning more than 800 square kilometers of territory to Ukrainian control.

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“Today, I awarded our paratroopers with state honors of Ukraine and presented the battle flag and the ribbon of honorary designation to the military units. Thank you. We are proud of you,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the servicemen who participated in Operation “Vivaldi.” State awards were presented to soldiers from the 21st Separate Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, and the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to servicemen of the “A” Special Operations Center (better known as “Alpha”) of the Security Service of Ukraine. The ceremony was held to mark the 32nd anniversary of the founding of this legendary unit.

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