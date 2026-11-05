Russia has begun sending Ukrainian children—whom it abducted during the full-scale war—to its army. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a speech at a special panel on Ukraine held as part of the 30th Ibero-American Summit. According to him, the occupiers may be training the abducted children to participate in the war against their own country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a new threat to Ukrainian children whom Russia has illegally taken or is holding in the occupied territories. He said that the aggressor country has begun recruiting abducted Ukrainians into its army. The head of state made these remarks during a special panel dedicated to Ukraine at the 30th Ibero-American Summit. He emphasized that the abduction of children is not merely a crime against the minors themselves and their families. Russia, according to the president, is creating conditions under which abducted Ukrainians may be trained to participate in the war against their own state.

This statement raises questions not only about the illegal transfer of children but also about their future after being taken to Russia. A change of residence, severed ties with families, and the influence of Russian propaganda may complicate the children’s return home.

How Many Ukrainian Children Have Been Returned

According to data released by Zelenskyy on November 5, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children abducted by Russia. At the same time, Ukrainian authorities estimate that the total number of such children exceeds 20,000. The president emphasized that the return of each child is a complex process. First, it is necessary to determine the child’s whereabouts, verify the information, and ascertain the circumstances of their abduction. After that, it is necessary to negotiate their return and organize a safe reunion with their family.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is obstructing these efforts. Therefore, Ukraine continues to enlist the help of foreign states and international organizations in the search for and return of these children. It is important to note that the figure of over 20,000 is based on data provided by the Ukrainian authorities. The exact number of all illegally displaced children is difficult to determine, particularly due to the lack of access to the temporarily occupied territories and Russian institutions where Ukrainian minors may be held.

International Coalition for the Return of Children

Ukraine is also working with partners within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. This coalition of countries helps draw the world’s attention to the problem of the illegal removal of minors, coordinate international efforts, and seek ways to return them. New members continue to join the coalition. Panama, Switzerland, and Cyprus recently joined. The expansion of the coalition gives Ukraine the opportunity to involve more countries in diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

The return of children remains one of Ukraine’s key humanitarian priorities. Kyiv insists that every child must be returned home, and that Russia’s illegal abduction of minors must be properly assessed by the international community. Zelenskyy’s statement regarding the possible recruitment of abducted children into the Russian army adds another dimension to this issue. This is not only about the children’s right to live with their families and maintain ties with Ukraine, but also about the risk of their being used by the occupying power in the war against their own country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a speech at a special panel dedicated to Ukraine as part of the 30th Ibero-American Summit.

On November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in repatriating Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

Another 14 children have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine has verified more than 20,000 cases of children being deported.

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