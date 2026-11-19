A Verkhovna Rada committee has recommended the adoption of Bill No. 14117, which would allow private and state-owned agricultural land to be used for the construction and maintenance of military fortifications.

Regional military administrations will be able to establish land easements on plots where there is no real estate.

This applies to areas near the borders with Russia and Belarus, temporarily occupied territories, as well as communities where hostilities are ongoing or likely to occur.

The easement is proposed to be established for one year, with automatic renewal for another year if martial law is extended.

Owners of private plots will be required to pay an annual fee equal to 12% of the land’s standard monetary valuation. However, the money will be paid out only two years after the easement expires.

Currently, the bill has been recommended for adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading and as a whole.

Source: Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy.

Military engineering, technical, and fortification structures built under the direction of the military command in the Kyiv region are ready to perform defense tasks.

Earlier in Chernihiv, an inspection of the condition and quality of work on restoring the fortifications around the city was completed. The inspection was conducted by a commission comprising representatives of the military command, law enforcement agencies, and engineers.



We would also like to remind you that during the first year of the full-scale war, a decision was made to implement three levels of fortifications to protect energy facilities from terrorist shelling by the Russian Federation. One of these levels is experimental and costly.

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